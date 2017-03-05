Pedestrian lying down in roadway hit by unknown driver in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian in the roadway in New Port Richey on Saturday night.

FHP said that Dale Thomas Kiser, 54, was hit by an unknown vehicle as Kiser was lying down along the outside fog line on northbound Rowan Road at Alderman Lane around 9:17 p.m.

Kiser suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information on the identity of the driver or the vehicle in this incident contact FHP at 813-631-4020 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

