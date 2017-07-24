Peititon asks Confederate statue be replaced with Snooty memorial statue

Snooty the Manatee (Photo: South Florida Museum)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A new online petition is asking law makers to remove a Confederate monument and be replaced with a memorial statue of the world's oldest manatee in Bradenton.

Organizers say they would like to see the statue relocated to a museum and replaced with a statue of Snooty the Manatee. They claim the statue represents a negative symbol of racism and oppression and should be 'out of everyday public eye' and a more 'positive symbol' should take place.

The petition was set up the same day that Snooty died from what the South Florida Museum is calling a 'heartbreaking accident.' Snooty was the world's oldest-known manatee. He died at 69.

