Pelican rehabilitated after injury

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Man arrested after dragging dog on wheelchair
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
Hot car invention kid
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Scientists say they've discovered an 8th continent
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Double-dipping a practice for Tampa employees
-
Detectives arrest suspect from 1992 cold case in Pinellas
-
Fire brings back memories for some Polk residents
More Stories
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kidsFeb 19, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Milennials aged 19-24 deemed worst drivers by AAAFeb 19, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
-
Fog overnight into your Monday morningJul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.