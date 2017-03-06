Person sought in connection with Tampa movie theater prank

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on this individual who is seen in surveillance video taken from the Regal Citrus Park Stadium 20 movie theater on the night of February 25. (Photo: HIllsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA -- The investigation into a scary prank in which someone blocked a Citrus Park Town Center movie theater exit after activating a fire extinguisher continues with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office releasing surveillance images from the night of February 25.

HCSO said that the unidentified person seen images taken from the Regal Citrus Park Stadium 20 movie theater may have information related to the case. So far, no information on a potential suspect has been released.

HCSO is asking if anyone has information about this individual to call detectives at 813-247-8200 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

