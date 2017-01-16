Perspective from young, old on King's impact

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, what is the perspective of those not alive to experience his effect? USA TODAY photo

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- Bands, dancers and first responders made up a big part of St. Pete’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior parade.

But, of course, the man we it’s named after was the highlight.



That's why Jordan Fuller, 19, traveled across the bridge from Tampa with her mom – to remember Doctor King and his contribution to the world.

“His words still resonant with people, his words will have an everlasting effect on society because everybody has a dream to make something greater,” Fuller said.

Jordan lit up when talking about MLK's famous I have a dream speech and maintained that enthusiasm in addressing how young folks view his heroic actions 49 years after his death.

Ques: how do you think it is for people our age who weren't alive for Martin Luther King and folks who were alive when he was here?

“For people who were alive, it's a lot more nostalgic. Like I know my grandmother, she tells me about what it was like growing up in Chicago. And, my mom grew up in Chicago. For them, it was definitely like a lot more nostalgic. But, I think now Martin Luther King and with Obama being the first black president, for younger people it's definitely more about, I would say it’s more about hope,” she said.

James Lee, who also attended the parade, grew up in St. Pete watching Martin Luther King junior and his fight for equal rights.

Ques: What does Dr. King mean to you?

“Dr. King means everything to me,” Lee said.

While he thinks we've come a long way, he believes the recent election put a dark shadow over our nation and doesn't show respect for what MLK fought for.

Ques: What do you think about the current state of our society and our country long after he has passed?

“We are acting like uncivilized people that don't have respect for one another,” he said.

“I just hope tomorrow will be a better day.”

But, if anything, this one day will always give him a peace of mind.



