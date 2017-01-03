Pesticide expert explains dangers of DIY

Chris Ketchum's advice for do-it-yourselfers: Read the label and know the rate at which to apply the product.

You might think it's smart to save money by taking care of pests yourself but chemicals are not something to mess around with.

Chris Ketchum with Advantage Pest Control was just the guy to answer your questions.



“We're a green company. We don’t use it. I've been in the pesticide business for 9 years and have never come across it. It's very restricted. It can't be very safe if we don't use it,” says Ketchum. “The fact that a homeowner was able to get access to it, is very concerning.”



We asked Ketchum for some tips when spraying pesticides yourself.

1. Read the label. The label will tell you everything you need to know about the application and it will also tell you where not to apply it.



2. You also need to know the rate at which to apply the product. Using too little or too much can adversely affect the treatment.



“So, when you use more pesticide than is required. It can make it work less,” says Ketchum.



The company receives calls from people who tried to spray for pesticides themselves but end up doing it wrong

“So on top of the cost of our service, they also have the cost of the products they already bought,” says Ketchum.

He explains how after many years of working in the business, he still learns new things every day. That’s why it concerns him that people do the work themselves.



“The danger come because they've made the problem worse than better,” says Ketchum.



If you’re not careful, you could inhale some of the chemicals which can cause damage to your body.

“Some can cause liver failure, some skin irritation and others respiratory failure,” says Ketchum.

During our research, we also found there are more than a handful of common products that you should not mix together.



Buzz Feed put together a list of 16, here are their top three.



One combination, bleach and vinegar creates toxic chlorine gas.



Also keep ammonia away from bleach. That will create a similar toxic gas.



Don't mix rubbing alcohol and bleach. you'll end up with chloroform, which can make you dizzy and nauseated.



You can check out more of these dangerous combinations here:

https://www.buzzfeed.com/peggy/16-common-product-combinations-you-should-never-mix?utm_term=.th3yK35eV#.mbjB9dEnY