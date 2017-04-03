Pickup driver arrested in death of motorcyclist

A 36-year-old driver is under arrest in connection with the death of a motorcyclist on Waters Avenue last month.

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 36-year-old driver is under arrest in connection with the death of a motorcyclist on Waters Avenue last month.

Shawn Erik Lentz, 36, of Tampa, was arrested Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death and filing a false report of a crime in connection with the March 5 fatal hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

About 11:10 p.m. on March 5, Jose Mcella, 29, was eastbound on Waters Avenue on his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, according to Tampa police. Lentz was westbound in a pickup, attempting to turn onto Edison Avenue. Lentz turned in front of the motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck. Lentz fled on foot, leaving his truck behind. Mcella was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives found a witness able to identify Lentz as the driver of the truck.

© 2017 WTSP-TV