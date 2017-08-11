Pilot whale returns to the sea after rehab at SeaWorld

ORLANDO -- A pilot whale has a second chance at life after being released back into the sea.

The 725 lb whale beached herself in Dixie County on July 1. Beach goers discovered the whale and teams from the University of Florida and Clearwater Marine Aquarium transported her to SeaWorld for medical intervention and rehab.

After successfully completing treatment, the NOAA, SeaWorld and the United States Coast Guard took the whale 140 miles off the west coast of Florida in an area of known pilot whale habitat and released her.

Before her movement, "Gale" was tagged with a satellite-linked transmitter so researchers and rescuers to follow her movements and dive patterns

The NOAA encourages people to report sightings of dead, injured, or entangled sea life to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC.

