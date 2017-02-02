Pinellas child sex abuse suspect extradited from Mexico

Domingo Maye (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who fled to Mexico when he was accused of sexually battering a 5-year-old girl in 2015 is behind bars after he surrendered to FBI agents in Mexico City and extradited to Pinellas County on Wednesday.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Domingo Maye, 42, reportedly confessed to the allegations that he had sex with the victim at a private residence within the county in November 2015.

Detectives from PSCO's Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation into the crime after the victim was taken to the hospital "with injuries consistent with a sexual battery." She told her mother that Maye, who was known to her, was responsible.

Before PSCO detectives were able to locate Maye, they found that he had left Florida and returned to his hometown.

The FBI office in Tampa was brought into the case and found Maye in Mexico. PSCO detectives were then successful in convincing Maye to surrender to agents.

Maye was brought back to Florida and interviewed at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Administration Building where he admitted to his crime. He faces two felony counts of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

