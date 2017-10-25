Pinellas Co. man accused of having bombs and maps of schools won't be released soon

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A man who Pinellas County investigators say had weapons, explosives and maps of local schools will not be released any time soon. That’s according to county officials.

Randall Drake, 24, is in a Pinellas County mental health facility. The county says they don’t anticipate his release in the near future.

A court order has mandated that Drake will wear an electronic monitor whenever he’s released. He’ll also be prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any school

Deputies made the discovery when they went to his Dunedin home to serve a warrant for child pornography.

They never expected the arsenal they would find.

Drake’s home is in a quiet neighborhood in Dunedin, but inside of his house in his room in a locked closet, deputies found long guns, bows, pistols, a silencer made out of an oil filter, improvised explosive devices, like pipe bombs, and aerial maps of schools in Hillsborough County. Enough for major carnage.

It looks like the closet of a man prepared for war. Military fatigues hanging up, an AK-47 mounted on the wall, thousands of rounds of ammo, and a handwritten letter by Randall Drake saying "the world will burn.”

“I’ve seen him out there working on his car and everything,” said neighbor Tim Klinski. “He had a Mustang, and he'd be out there working on it. But, never spoke to him or anything.”

In fact, Klinski says in the three years the Drakes lived on the block, they never spoke to him.

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office says the 24-year-old lived in his parent’s home and was homeschooled from a young age.

He used to work at a firearms store in Pasco County but was fired.

And at some point deputies say he started making homemade explosives and scouting elementary and middle schools and the Hillsborough water treatment plant.

The Sheriff characterizing Drake as the kind of guy you normally hear about after a deadly attack.

“Randall appears to be what we refer to as a sleeper. We have no criminal intelligence information on him. He has no criminal history. No background,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “He named his guns. That's weird.”

Back in his Dunedin neighborhood, Drake's neighbors are still trying to make sense of it all.

“Crazy, that's all just crazy,” Klinski said. “I mean, why else would anybody have any of that stuff? It just shows how people don't know their neighbors anymore.”

Drake's Bond was set at $20,000. The sheriff says if he's able to bond out of jail, they will still hold him for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

Pinellas County officials held a press conference Thursday evening:

