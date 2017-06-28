Pinellas deputy resigns after porn, racist memes found on phone

Cpl. Shawn N. Pappas resigned in February, before the investigation was conducted. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Pinellas County deputy resigned after racist and pornographic material was found on his cell phone, the sheriff's office said.

Cpl. Shawn N. Pappas, 46, resigned Feb. 27, before the investigation began. He was with the agency for 10 years.

The report on the investigation says Pappas voluntarily turned over his personal phone, and on it was found dozens of photos of nude or partially nude women.

There were also memes with racist humor and several photos he had taken of his private parts while on duty, the report said.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, investigators found several videos Pappas had made on duty. A few appear sexual in nature, including one that shows him and another deputy pretending to have anal sex and another of Pappas wearing a hot dog suit and thrusting his body back and forth.

The case came to light when a critic of the sheriff's office, James McLynas, pointed to Pappas as an example of why the agency needs court supervision.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told The Times the argument is "a bunch of nonsense," and said the case of "isolated."

For more, read The Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV