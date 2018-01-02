Pinellas detectives looking for four persons of interest after brutal beating

(Photo: Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for four persons of interest following a brutal beating early Monday morning around 1:15 a.m.

Detectives are looking for two men and two women who were involved in a fight with 32-year-old Sonny Mendoza and his 35-year-old girlfriend.

Original story: Seffner man accused of critically injuring girlfriend in fight outside gentleman's club

Surveillance video showed Mendoza fighting with the other males outside of the Oz Gentleman's Club before grabbing his girlfriend, throwing her to the ground, and slamming her head into the cement until other customers came to her defense and restrained him.

The first woman who is a person of interest has been described as a Hispanic or light-skinned woman with a medium build and long wavy hair. She was wearing a tank top with a long sleeve, see-through top, torn jeans, and pointed toe shoes.

The second woman who is a person of interest has been described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black woman with a medium build. She had her hair pulled back and was wearing a jacket, tight pants, and glasses.

The first man who is a person of interest has been described as a tall black male with long dreadlocks or braids. He has facial hair and was wearing a long sleeve shirt with a yellow sleeveless vest jacket, long pants, a large necklace, and a Chicago White Sox baseball hat.

There is no description currently available for the second male person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Upton of the Robbery and Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6321. Tippers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV