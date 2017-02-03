Pinellas first responders get bullet-resistant vests

"You've got the ballistic helmet, which is a type 3, you've got your vest and your plates in the front and plate in the back underneath this." Lealman Fire Chief Richard Graham. WTSP photo

When your life is on the line first responders are the ones who often risk their lives to save you. So it only makes sense that firefighters and paramedics should be as protected as police officers in dangerous situations. There's now extra layer of protection issued to all first responders in Pinellas County.

There's a few extra bags of gear on all Pinellas County fire trucks now: bullet resistant vests, helmets and small lightweight trauma bags.

"You've got the ballistic helmet, which is a type 3, you've got your vest and your plates in the front and plate in the back underneath this." Lealman Fire Chief Richard Graham has been pushing to get this equipment for years. "I've had a gun pulled on me more than once in my career. We've had a few active shooter events here which we had one just a few weeks ago and we had two of our crews in there. It was just before we got this gear literally. "

Firefighter Brandon Jennings says he doesn't mind the extra equipment. Staying safe is a big priority for him for several reasons. "We've had the mass shooting in Orlando, we've had other mass shootings so.. just to have one extra layer of protection, I have a wife and kid and one kid on the way so I'll take anything that makes me a little bit safer."

Graham says they won't have to wear this equipment on every call. It's only when they are responding to potentially dangerous situations. "It's not about putting the gear on and running into the hot zone. You're not taking the place of law enforcement ever. You're just putting the gear on, you're going to be doing the exact same job you were doing before, but this just gives you a higher level of safety."

A level of safety Graham says is needed in the world we live in today.

The equipment cost the county a little more than 700 thousand dollars.

