Pinellas man arrested, 1-year-old hospitalized after ingesting Xanex

Pinellas County Sherrif's deputies have arrested a man after a child in his car ingested Xanex.

Oscar Montes, 20, was in unincorporated Clearwater watching a 1-year-old family member on Saturday when the child became lethargic, according to an arrest report.

The child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where a urine sample tested positive for Xanex, a prescription used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Montes told deputies that he uses the unprescribed Xanex for recreational use.

While investigators aren't sure how the child got the drug, but according to Montes it likely fell off the window sill where he keeps it, and onto a bed where the child could get to it.

Montes was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a child neglect charged and released on $5,000 bail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV