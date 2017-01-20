Pinellas man won't be charged in death of toddler son

Todd Whitaker (inset) accidentally left son Lawson in his truck in early September.

A Palm Harbor man arrested for leaving his toddler son in his truck in early September won't face criminal charges, state officials said Friday.

Todd Whitaker, 42, was initially charged with aggravated manslaughter after his son Lawson, 23 months old, died of heat exhaustion Sept. 9 after being trapped in the back of Whitaker's Chevrolet Sillverado while Whitaker shopped for groceries.

But Friday, prosecutors said they could not prove he acted recklessly in Lawson's death, even though negligence was clear, according to Bruce Bartlett, chief assistant state attorney in Pinellas County.

"We looked at every aspect of this case, this guy's life, what he was doing on that particular day in some way to at least justify how this could have possibly have happened," Bartlett said. "The guy is extremely remorseful. . . . It was an accident. He screwed up."

Whitaker, who had worked as a Hillsborough County firefighter for five years at the time of the incident, was placed on administrative leave and still hasn't returned to his post.

