Pinellas Park man reported missing from hospital

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- A 74-year-old man has been reported missing from a hospital in Wesley Chapel.

Jerald Balduf of Pinellas Park was admitted to Wesley Chapel hospital for abdominal pain at 5:30 p.m. but left at 10 p.m. against a physician's advice.

He was picked up by cab at 11:45 p.m. and was taken to Saddlebrook where he ran into subdivision at 12:07 a.m. Balduf was last seen leaving Saddlebrook at 4 a.m. in a red, four-door Chevrolet sedan.

His family has not been able to contact him.

Balduf has several health issues, possibly dementia. Has gone missing in the past and traveled as far as Louisiana and Missouri.

He is described as 5-foot-9 and weighing about 160 pounds.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 1-800-706-2488

