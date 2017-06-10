Pinellas Park PD investigating shooting in Wawa's parking lot

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a call about a shooting that happened at a Wawa's parking in Pinellas Park Saturday night.

Police arrived on scene around 10:42 p.m. The Wawa is located at 6200 34th St. N.

According to the Pinellas Park PD, two men had gotten into a fight before it escalated and one man shot the other man. The victim was driven from the scene, but was found inside a vehicle at 54th Ave. and 34th St.

The victim has since been sent to be treated at a nearby hospital. The victim remains in serious condition.

Pinellas Park detectives continue to investigate the scene of the shooting.

