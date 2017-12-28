Pinellas Park Police investigating work-related death

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- The Pinellas Park Police are currently investigating the death of a worker Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a construction worker was pinned between a piece of motorized equipment and a door frame.

The man has been pronounced dead and the incident appears to be accidental.

Authorities continue to investigate the scene.

