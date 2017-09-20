Pinellas, Polk County School Boards announce hurricane make-up days

Two local school boards have decided how to make up the days missed during and after Hurricane Irma.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Polk County School Board said they will stop early release procedures for the rest of the school year to make up for the lost time.

“However, this will spare students, teachers and other employees from having to lose precious time during the holiday seasons, or extending the school year to make up instructional time," Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said. "We feel this option is the best compromise to keep our students in class without giving up important time with loved ones.”

Those days originally intended to be early days, now scheduled to be full instructional days are:

Oct. 11, 2017

Nov. 15, 2017

Jan. 24, 2018

Feb. 7, 2018

March 14, 2018

May 16, 2018

Pinellas County also provided an update on when they'll have their three make-up days, after the state already waived two make-up days.

The first make up day for Pinellas County Schools will be Monday, October 16, 2017. The remaining make-up days will be announced by Sept. 29, following recommendations from the district Calendar Committee.

