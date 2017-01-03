Pinellas school bus driver charged with DUI after crash

About 3 p.m., Dorothy Lynn Burse, 56, was driving the bus with seven Lealman Innovative School school students westbound on 54th Avenue when she stopped at a red light at N. 66th Street N.

A Pinellas County school bus driver was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday after her bus was struck by a car that fled the scene. Deputies are looking for the car.

About 3 p.m., Dorothy Lynn Burse, 56, of Largo, was driving the bus with seven Lealman Innovative School students westbound on 54th Avenue when she stopped at a red light at N. 66th Street N.

That's when a Nissan struck the rear of the bus and fled the scene. None of the students were hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived to investigate the crash, and arrested Burse on suspicion of DUI. She has been employed by the school district since 2012.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-631-4020.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County by calling 800-873-8477, or text the keyword TIP144 plus the information to CRIMES, or submit the tip online by clicking here.

Pinellas County schools released this statement: Pinellas County Schools takes student safety seriously. The incident involving Ms. Burse is concerning. The accident and incident are under investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken following the results of the investigation.