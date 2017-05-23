Pinellas schools approve plan to close student achievement gap

Pinellas County school and community leaders say this is an historic day in closing the achievement gap for African American Students in the district.

Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a plan, after a lengthy legal battle and coming under fire for failing schools in St. Petersburg's African-American neighborhoods.

It took a 2015 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times focusing on five failing schools in St. Petersburg’s predominately African American neighborhoods that they called the “Failure Factories”.

On top of that, there have been multiple lawsuits, and it has taken many years to prompt this progress.

“I'd like everyone to chase their dreams and not hold back,” says Kashonda Cummings.

In working to achieve those dreams, Gibbs High Junior Kashonda Cummings has already faced her share of challenges. She now juggles school and graduating with raising her 2-year-old daughter.

“I hope we I can get through this, and more blacks can start graduating and we can get lots of help,” says Cummings.

Right now, the graduation rate is 65 percent for African American students in the district, compared to 85 percent for white students.

“We increase graduation rates that truly opens up doors of opportunity for African-American students,” says Dr. Michael Grego, Pinellas County Schools superintendent.

It's one of six goals in the plan to close the achievement gap, along with focusing on student achievement, identifying students for advanced placement classes versus those put in behavioral classes, making sure black students aren't unfairly disciplined, and recruiting more minority teachers.

The plans is for the entire district with intense support for the failing schools.

10News asked Grego what he says to critics who say this should have been done a decade ago.

“If they jump on the momentum of this plan, we’re establishing a plan that will outlive us, and keep this achievement gap issue on the front burner,” says Grego.

“It's a significant historical development. It’s a new beginning for us and the district,” says Ricardo Davis with the Concerned Organization for Quality Education of Black Students.

Davis says it took a legal fight that's been brewing nearly two decades to get here, with renewed efforts by COQEBS and a 2010 lawsuit.

“What gets done, gets measured. Well, we're going to measure it in a very detailed way now,” says Davis.

“Everyone's equal, and we should all have the same opportunity,” says high school graduate Olivia Hester.

The plan now has to be approved by a judge, since it’s part of the lawsuit settlement.

The superintendent will be meeting with principals about how to make this plan work and report the findings at the school level.

The school district is still facing a federal lawsuit with even deeper roots in desegregation.

Last year, lawyers for the black families who originally sued the District in 1964 forced the case back to mediation. They cite broken promises and want the court to make the district comply evening the playing field for all students.

The superintendent says that case will continue in September.

