Sheriff Gualtieri reacts to immigration plan

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri (Photo: WTSP)

LARGO, Florida— On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders dealing with immigration and authorizing the construction of a wall along the United States southern border with Mexico.

It appears President Trump is trying to give local law enforcement new authority to enforce immigration laws, but Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri doesn’t see that being possible without both changes to federal and state law.

The Sheriff agrees with the President on the issue of strengthening the U.S. border with Mexico but say immigration reform should concentrate on undocumented immigrants who commit crimes and pose a threat to the community.

