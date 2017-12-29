Pinellas woman arrested after failing to feed her son with Cerebral Palsy

Photo courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriffs Office (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Three children have been removed from the care of a transient woman due to neglect of her 8-year-old disabled son.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Linda Kerns (also known as Linda Courter), 39, of Tarpon Springs on Thursday and Child Protective Investigators (CPI) removed her children from her care.

According to police, Kerns' 8-year-old son has Cerebral Palsy, seizures, hydrocephalus, E. coli meningitis, and is fed through of a G-Tube.

Deputies say that Kerns was neglecting the care of her children due to a drug addiction.

The 8-year-old boy had not been fed or bathed and showed signs of "severe malnutrition secondary to neglect, longstanding chronic medical neglect, concern for maternal substance abuse, and poor hygiene" when examined by emergency room personnel. The affidavit also describes the boy as "pale, lethargic, dirty diaper, dirty caked peg tube, and very soiled and unbathed."

Kerns is charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

