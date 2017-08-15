Citing safety, bus driver lets kids off 10 blocks away from school

School bus (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A school bus driver cites a safety concern for letting dozens of students off the bus some 10 blocks from school.

An earlier report indicated one student was unaccounted for -- all since have been found, according to authorities.

The concern, which wasn't elaborated, prompted the Pinellas County bus driver to open the doors of the bus blocks before reaching the Lealman Innovation Academy on 39th Avenue North, reads a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The incident happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Roughly 39 children from grades 6-12 could have been onboard, but the actual number is not yet known.

In an email to 10News, Pinellas County schools spokeswoman Lisa Wolf released the following statement:

"Yes, we are aware of the incident and are working to fully investigate."

Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV