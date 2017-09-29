1-year-old Clearwater boy drowns in family bathtub

Blue police lights (Photo: File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning of a 1-year-old boy in a bathub.

Liam Morris was found submerged in his family’s bathtub near the intersection of 69th Street North and 9th Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives believe the incident is accidental.

Morris was in the bathtub as it was filling, according to detectives. Minutes later he was found underwater.

The boy’s mother performed CPR until paradmedics took over.

First responders took Morris to the Large Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

