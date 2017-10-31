10x10-foot depression found at St. Petersburg intersection

Drivers are asked to avoid a 4th Avenue South intersection for a large depression under the roadway. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drivers are asked to avoid a 4th Avenue South intersection for a large depression under the roadway.

Crews began assessing the situation just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The middle of 34th Street at 4th Avenue South has a hole in the road, which would damage any vehicle driving across it.

However, there's a 10-by-10-foot depression under the roadway. It could swallow a car whole if opened.

"The opening looks smaller but the hole underneath the road opens wider," according to St. Petersburg police.

There is no word yet as to when this intersection will reopen.

