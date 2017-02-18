18-year-old dead after fatal crash in Pinellas Park

police tape graphic

Pinellas Park Police were working a fatal crash Saturday evening, just before 6:00, in the area of 62nd Ave N and 58th Street.

A witness was reporting the crash as officers arrived in the area. The investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda being driven by 18-year-old An N. Hoang was headed northbound on 58th Street and drove off the right side of the roadway to go around traffic that was stopped for the northbound red light. Hoang failed to stop for the red light and continued northbound through the East side of the intersection. His Honda drove off the roadway again and into a ditch on the Northeast corner of the intersection. The front of the Honda crashed into a cement wall containing a culvert within the ditch.

Hoang was the only person in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries due to the crash. Hoang was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators suspect that excessive speed and impairment are possible factors in this crash.

(© 2017 WTSP)