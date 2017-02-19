2 seriously injured after motor scooter crash in Pinellas Park

police tape graphic

PINELLAS PARK -- Pinellas Park Police are investigating a serious injury crash that happened Sunday evening at about 5:00 on the 6300th block of Park Blvd. eastbound involving a motor scooter and a vehicle.

Two men that were on the motor scooter were seriously injured during the crash and have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. The adult female driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Pinellas Park Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation because of the serious injuries suffered by the motor scooter operator and passenger.

The investigation continues and updates will be provided as more information is received.

