3 people dead in Pinellas County crash as 'result of law enforcement action'

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Three people are dead in a crash "as a result of law enforcement action," according to a news release.
The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 6, on southbound U.S. 19 near Tampa Road.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is slated to provide additional details during an 8:30 a.m. news conference.
Check back for updates.
