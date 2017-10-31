3-year-old boy attacked by dog while trick-or-treating

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A three-year-old boy was attacked by a dog while trick-or-treating, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Lanfranchi approached a home on Shawnee Road in unincorporated St. Petersburg with a group of children, but no one was home, deputies said.

"Deputies believe Michael manipulated the door handle and caused the front door of the home to become unsecured," the department said in a statement.

A 40 pound mix breed dog exited the residence and attacked Michael, bitting him in the head, neck and face. The child's parents were able to separate the dog from Michael and place it back in the home.

Michael's injuries were non-life threatening, deputies said.

Investigators do not anticipate any criminal charges.

