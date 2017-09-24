4 year old hurt in Jet Ski crash still in critical condition

Silhouettes of people in motion on jetski, stock image. (Photo: maxoidos, Thinkstock)

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. -- A 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition following a Jet Ski crash.

The girl, who has not yet been identified, was flown by helicopter to Bayfront Health Hospital for treatment. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission authorities since identified the operator of the Jet Ski as 52-year-old Craig Butz, of Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Rescuers were sent Saturday, Sept. 23, to Bay Esplanade on a report of Jet Ski that had crashed into a boat.

Butz died upon arrival to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

