Alligator kills dog in St. Petersburg

The gator was removed from the creek.

An alligator killed a dog in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called by the dog's owner to a home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe's Creek, where the 9-foot alligator attacked the 75-pound chow mix.

The gator dragged the dog into the creek.

Deputies were unable to rescue the dog. A trapper was called and removed the alligator from the creek.

People with small children and pets are warned to be careful near waterways.

© 2017 WTSP-TV