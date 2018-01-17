Bocce Ball league forming in St. Petersburg

Senior playing petanque (Photo: Pavel1964)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktail just put in two new Bocce Ball courts next to its coffee shop.

Intermezzo’s Social Winter Bocce League kicks off on Monday, January 23rd. Games will be held every Monday, from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., between Jan. 23 and March 6.

Teams of four will play but you can have up to eight on your roster. You’ll play two scheduled games each week.

The cost for the league is $260 per team.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the season.

To sign up as a team, or individual, visit this website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV