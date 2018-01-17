WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 23 weather alerts
Close

Bocce Ball league forming in St. Petersburg

Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktail just put in two new Bocce Ball courts next to its coffee shop.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 3:08 PM. EST January 17, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktail just put in two new Bocce Ball courts next to its coffee shop.

Intermezzo’s Social Winter Bocce League kicks off on Monday, January 23rd. Games will be held every Monday, from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., between Jan. 23 and March 6.

Teams of four will play but you can have up to eight on your roster. You’ll play two scheduled games each week.

The cost for the league is $260 per team.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the season.

To sign up as a team, or individual, visit this website

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories