Church of Scientology lawyer to Clearwater: Don't let religious bias affect land deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Church of Scientology lawyer says the city's recent decision to back away from a land swap with the church was "unfounded.”

The lawyer, Monique Yingling, signaled in a letter that her clients will be watching to see if religious discrimination might be at play.

Yingling said the swag had been in the works for six months, with city staff never expressing "even a hint of a concern" about needing the three small parcels it would be giving up. Plus, the city would be gaining, in exchange, a vacant lot on Cleveland Street it needs for parking worth $175,000 more than the three parcels combined.

The Clearwater City Council last month killed the swap, deciding it wasn't ready to part with the three parcels.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website for the full story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV