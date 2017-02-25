Clearwater boasting new parking options as spring break kicks off

Clearwater boasts new parking options as spring break kicks off (Photo: WTSP)

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL -- Right now is a great time to visit Clearwater Beach, but getting there has long been a hassle.

Traffic and parking can be nightmares. With spring breakers coming in, it'll only get worse.

But, city officials believe they have a solution to alleviate some of the parking. Part of it, The Pelican Walk garage, was officially dedicated on Thursday.

It's equipped with 702 spots for public use.

The other two solutions involve parking on the mainland.

You might've already heard about the ferry that takes you from there to the beach.

Now there's a new partnership with PSTA called the “Park and Ride” program.

You park in a low cost or free downtown lot, like city hall, and take a PSTA bus or trolley across the bridge to the beach.

“You can pick up a PSTA or jolly trolley bus and ride to the beach for free, seven days a week. You have to pay to come back, but it’s the regular fare coming back,” said George Cretekos, the Mayor of Clearwater.

The “Park and Ride” program runs throughout spring break from February 24 to April 30.

