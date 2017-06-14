Clearwater City Council postpones Scientology land deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater City Council blocked another land deal involving the Church of Scientology on Wednesday night.

The city council voted 4-1 to postpone a decision indefinitely, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times. Seat three councilmember Bob Cundiff was the lone vote in opposition.

The deal was to trade three city properties it owns to the church in exchange for one lot owned by the church.

