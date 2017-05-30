Clearwater PD searching for hit-and-run pickup truck that struck bicyclist

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are searching for a pickup truck that is believed to involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cleveland St. and Fredrica Ave. around 9:43 p.m. The bicyclist was heading south between Betty Lane and Fredrica Ave. when he was struck.

The bicyclist has serious injuries and was sent to be treated at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.

The truck was heading east on Cleveland St., according to Clearwater officials. The truck is described as dark with an extended cab and may have front end damage.

Any information, contact the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.

