Clearwater woman arrested after passing out with 3-year-old in car

A Clearwater woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of drug possession and child neglect after police found her passed out in the back seat of a vehicle with a 3-year-old present.

Tiffany Brown, 36, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a business at 35080 U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 3-year-old, known to Brown, was partially belted in the front seat, screaming with the passenger side door open. They found a baggie of pills containing Alprazolam and amphetamine in the driver's seat, within reach of the child.

Brown denied that the prescription drugs were hers, according to deputies, but admitted that she had taken Methadone. She was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of child neglect.

Brown was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. The child, who was unharmed, was released to a family member.

The PCSO’s investigation continues.

