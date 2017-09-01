2 people rescued, 2 swim to shore after plane lands in Tampa Bay

The Coast Guard responded to a plane crash into the water at the Albert Whitted Airport on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Photo: Sky 10, WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Coast Guard rescued two people from a downed aircraft into Tampa Bay.

Crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to the Albert Whitted Airport on a report of the crash.

A total of four people were onboard; two people swam to shore while two others were rescued by the Coast Guard.

The pilot, while maneuvering the plane for a landing, overshot the runway and slid into the water, according to the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue.

