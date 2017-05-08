Congressman Charlie Crist addresses juvenile car theft epidemic in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Local leaders met in the area Monday evening to discuss an ongoing safety concern in the area.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and other leaders addressed juveniles stealing cars as the number one safety concern in Pinellas County.
Young children, some as young as 10-years-old, are stealing cars and driving down the wrong way of major roads and causing major concerns for locals.
In Pinellas County alone, there were 499 juvenile arrests for stealing cars, according to the Tampa Bay Times article. For more information, read the article.
