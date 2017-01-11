Crash with pedestrian leaves woman with serious injuries in Tarpon Springs

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A white female was crossing S. Pinellas Ave. at Lemon St. around 11:24 a.m. on Wednesday when she was hit by a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck in the intersection.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the female victim was sent via ambulance to be treated at the Bayfront Medical Center for serious injuries. The woman has been identified as 63-year-old Joan Nelson.

U.S. Alt. 19 is currently shut down between Tarpon Ave. and Lemon St. while an investigation is being done.

