Cyclists hit road for National Bike to Work Day

Cyclists gather at Williams Park in St. Petersburg for National Bike to Work Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Bicyclists took to the road Friday for National Bike to Work Day. According to the League of American Bicyclists, 40 percent of all trips in the U.S. are under 2 miles, making biking a realistic form of transportation.

A rally was held early Friday at Williams Park in St. Petersburg to celebrate biking being a viable transportation option in the city.

Cyclist Daniel Morgan said biking to work is something that can be done any day.

“It’s basically just being outside and enjoying the fresh air, enjoying the sunshine and enjoying life. Not sitting in a small car getting agitated at the radio, or the news or other people.”

May is National Bike Month. A month designated to encourage people to get out and ride, and to highlight all the benefits riding a bike. Cycling can be a healthy, environmentally friendly and economical way to get around.

