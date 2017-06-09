Dancing on water, the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team is sure to wow

OLDSMAR - It’s a show like no other. The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team jumps, flips, stacks and dances on water.



The team is made up of about 100 people ranging from age 6-60. Every weekend, between April and October, the water ski team puts on a choreographed performance complete with music and costumes.



Steve Sacone, with the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team, says, “everybody here is a showman.”

The team has been in existence in some form or the other since the late 60’s, and they’ve been operating under the name Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team for the past 30 years. Most of their members learned about the team by word of mouth.



“people bring friends out, or they come to a show and they see the show and I say hey I want to do that, so we have a program where we allow that to happen ” said Sacone.



The ski team offers clinics that can teach you how to water ski. Once you have basics, they’ll find a place for you in the show.



Sacone says this can be a great activity for the entire family, “I skied with my kids when we went to nationals, with my daughter and son side-by-side...it was a lot of fun.”

Performances are held on Saturdays starting at 5:30 p.m. at Tower Lake in Oldsmar, FL. They are free to attend but donations are appreciated as the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team is a nonprofit organization.

Team practices are also held at Tower Lake . You can find more information, and check out the show schedule, on their website, www.tampawaterski.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV