Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff in Tampa

TAMPA - The Sunshine State Cluster Dog Show is being held in Tampa this weekend. The 4-day-long, American Kennel Club (AKC) dog show event takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds, and features over 100 different dog breeds. It also has vendors and a diving dogs competition.



This exciting event has dogs of all shapes and sizes run and jump into a specially design pool to see how far they can jump. The dogs compete in different categories based off their jump distance. The diving dog competition will be help everyday of the dog show. The Sunshine State Cluster Dog Show run from 8am-6pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds from now, until Sunday, June18th.

