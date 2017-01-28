Domestic fight leads to shooting with life-threatening injuries

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A domestic fight broke out between two males overnight at a home located at 124 N. Jefferson Ave., unit 1.

The fight escalated further and the 29-year-old shot the 34-year-old male, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to City of Clearwater authorities.

The victim of the shooting was sent to be treated for his injuries at Bayfront Hospital. It was discovered both males live at the house where the shooting occurred.

