ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - One person was hospitalized as a trauma alert after crashing into the back of a school bus with 24 children.

None of the children, who were from Pinellas Central Elementary School, were seriously injured.

The incident happened on Fourth Street North and 112th Avenue North at about 4:15 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

