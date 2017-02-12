Early morning fire consumes home in Clearwater

(Photo: CFR)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at home located at 3312 San Carlos St. around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue, most of the home was consumed in flames upon arrival.

Flames had consumed much of the house on San Carlos Street by the time our crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/xdkkIDGbzP — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) February 13, 2017

The residents in surrounding homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

There were no further injuries reported and the elderly resident of the home was able to evacuate from her home safely.

Firefighters worked from the ground and above to bring the blaze under control. pic.twitter.com/2CinsROYm4 — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) February 13, 2017

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The scene that greeted crews upon arrival in San Carlos. pic.twitter.com/dUWNiIo9FL — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) February 13, 2017





