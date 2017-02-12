WTSP
Early morning fire consumes home in Clearwater

10News Staff , WTSP 5:03 AM. EST February 13, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at home located at 3312 San Carlos St. around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue, most of the home was consumed in flames upon arrival.

The residents in surrounding homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

There were no further injuries reported and the elderly resident of the home was able to evacuate from her home safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


