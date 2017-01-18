Elderly Clearwater woman found dead in pool

An elderly Clearwater woman died in apparent drowning Tuesday morning, according to police.

Mary Debord, 89, was found floating and unresponsive in a backyard pool at 1725 St. Croix Drive at 9:49 a.m., according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Fire medics attempted to resuscitate Debord without success, according to the CPD. Her caretaker said that Debord had been sitting in a chair near the pool before she found her floating in it later.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

(© 2017 WTSP)