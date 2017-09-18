FHP: Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus carrying 7 students

A speeding motorcyclist died in a crash with a school bus early Monday, Sept. 18, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A speeding motorcyclist died in a crash with a school bus early Monday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at 49th Street N. and 58th Avenue N. Traffic at the intersection has been slow, with the northbound lanes blocked while crews clean up and investigate.

Seven students riding on the bus heading to Sawgrass Elementary School were not hurt, according to Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol.

An early investigation shows the motorcyclist was speeding, swerving in between lanes. The rider lost control upon crashing into a rear corner on the back of the bus and was thrown off.

The rider's identity is not yet known.

