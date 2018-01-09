Palm Harbor fire crews investigate possible depression

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Palm Harbor Fire Rescue is investigating a possible depression in the Highland Lakes neighborhood.
The possible depression is at a home on Dorchester Drive near Highlands Boulevard North.
Editor's Note: 10News has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs