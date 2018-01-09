WTSP
Close

Palm Harbor fire crews investigate possible depression

10News Staff , WTSP 5:02 AM. EST January 10, 2018

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Palm Harbor Fire Rescue is investigating a possible depression in the Highland Lakes neighborhood.

The possible depression is at a home on Dorchester Drive near Highlands Boulevard North. 

Editor's Note: 10News has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories